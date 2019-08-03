Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $469,440 as Stock Rose; Provise Management Group Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Trimmed by $559,300 as Stock Declined

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 2,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 5,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP – ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 23/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT WITH GOLDMAN; 10/04/2018 – Amid Venezuela default, Goldman receives ‘hunger bond’ payment; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 8,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 26,738 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53 million shares traded or 46.14% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp Cl A Vt by 209,597 shares to 338,719 shares, valued at $5.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDOFF) by 3.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,739 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 2.20M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 13 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 3.02% or 167,329 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 28,839 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Company holds 0.13% or 45,719 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 21.98 million shares. 10,443 are owned by Brinker Cap. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 6,070 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 0.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Texas-based Amarillo National Bank has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carroll Fincl Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership owns 63,214 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Court Place Ltd Com holds 0.25% or 9,161 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,091 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.12% or 1.12M shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc accumulated 89,133 shares. Security Natl Trust has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.39% or 897,860 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com stated it has 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Disciplined Growth Mn owns 4,500 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability invested in 0.26% or 38,586 shares. Lincoln National reported 3,857 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.17 million shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 466,467 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 1,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 4.09 million shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13M for 16.40 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Industry Enable Digital Transformation with New Cybersecurity Lab – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 18,520 shares to 61,402 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 322,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).