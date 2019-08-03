Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $3.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fisher Asset Management Holds Holding in Ing Groep N V Adr (ING)

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 17,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38 million shares traded or 2.10% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – MACQUARIE, GOLDMAN SACHS INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS TO BUY HES INTERNATIONAL, NO TERMS DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Heir Apparent: David Solomon (Video); 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 06/03/2018 – After tariff fight loss, Trump economic adviser Cohn quits; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V Adr (ING) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 2.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The hedge fund held 46.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563.44 million, up from 44.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 4.53 million shares traded or 48.96% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN REPEATS BANK UNDERESTIMATED COMMOTION RE CEO PAY; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – HSBC in blockchain first with trade finance deal; 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 20/03/2018 – ING TURKEY AUTHORIZES HEAD OFFICE TO SELL UP TO 4B LIRAS BONDS; 13/03/2018 – ING Groep: Total Value of Payvision Is EUR360 M; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 17/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 6 Bps

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.45 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 25,684 shares to 78,588 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc Adr (NYSE:BCS) by 53,929 shares to 64,712 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essilorluxottica Unsponsor Adr (ESLOY) by 7,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,817 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Consumer (XLP).