Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $595.17 Million; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Valuation Rose, Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Its Holding by $800,975

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 billion, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd analyzed 6,965 shares as the company's stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 307,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, down from 314,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 759,873 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com by 800 shares to 4,560 shares, valued at $240.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 44,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92M shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,402 shares to 76,486 shares, valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 36,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.