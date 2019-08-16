Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Raging Capital Management Decreased Holding by $458,400 as Market Valuation Rose; Homrich & Berg Has Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 4,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,357 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 20,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 2.90M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 70,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, down from 72,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $199.72. About 687,210 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – Australia PM’s son says Goldman sidelined him after 1MDB warnings; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sees Oil Exports Giving U.S. Leverage in Iran Sanctions; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 18/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PUTS PRIVATISATION PLANS FOR RIYADH’S KING KHALED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Jan Hatzius discusses March jobs report, employment outlook

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $50.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 283,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.66% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 44,573 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Llc reported 14,109 shares. St Germain D J Inc stated it has 18,449 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 23,347 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 16,666 shares. Focused Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 455,700 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp reported 0.01% stake. 9,754 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Management. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 298 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc stated it has 0.98% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cambridge Research Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Fiera Cap Corporation, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,264 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.01 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,969 shares to 64,277 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 20,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,755 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Violich Incorporated stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 4,389 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1.59M shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Com owns 104,989 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. 143,391 are owned by Johnson Counsel. Northeast Consultants Incorporated holds 0.1% or 10,669 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs reported 12,571 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc has 31,344 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.12% or 165,880 shares. 12,637 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Management. 228,383 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,534 shares. Mrj Incorporated accumulated 0.75% or 15,462 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company reported 44,248 shares.