Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Decreased Its Position by $2.27 Million as Shares Rose; Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position by $2.46 Million; Share Price Declined

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 11,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 12,675 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Just Backed a Wedding-Planning Startup; 20/05/2018 – NewsBTC: Goldman Sachs President to Become CEO by End of Year, More Crypto Involvement Expected; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Noncompensation Expenses $2.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.7% On Year; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 17/04/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Gains in Trading Raise a Familiar Dilemma: DealBook Briefing; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,362 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 37,333 shares. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Com holds 0% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 6,693 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 17,299 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 2,660 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.85% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Stifel invested in 0% or 7,036 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 456,773 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 156,187 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd holds 67,222 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York holds 39,100 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 127,261 shares to 46,233 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 35,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,543 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Agricole S A owns 28,908 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Inc owns 48,046 shares. 1.16 million are owned by Kiltearn Prtn Limited Liability Partnership. Greenhaven Associates holds 11.4% or 3.34M shares in its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Ltd holds 53,300 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,275 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Company reported 1,790 shares stake. 7,960 are owned by Moors & Cabot. 79,704 were accumulated by Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 99,482 shares. Matthew 25 Corp holds 12.64% or 176,500 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 517 shares. Sun Life Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (NYSE:HAL) by 110,100 shares to 126,900 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BG) by 16,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

