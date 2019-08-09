Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $17.19 Million as Stock Value Rose; Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Price Rose While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Position by $5.06 Million

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 72,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 144,137 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 71,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 133,463 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – Genomic Health Sees FY18 EPS 16c-EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: New Data Reinforce Positive Impact of Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score Test in Guiding Treatment; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 02/05/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 1Q REV. $92.6M, EST. $89.1M; 11/04/2018 – Foundation Medicine and its Collaborators Present New Findings Supporting Tissue- and Blood-based Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Targeted and Cancer Immunotherapy Treatment Strategies; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd. – Shareholding For The Period Ended March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – LANDMARK TAILORX RESULTS AID IN ASSESSING THE EFFECT OF CHEMOTHERAPY IN WOMEN WITH EARLY-STAGE BREAST CANCER AND ONCOTYPE DX BREAST RECURRENCE SCORE® RESULTS OF 11 TO 25

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.75. About 788,219 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ PRESIDENT, DAVID M. SOLOMON, IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BY THE END OF THIS YEAR – NYT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES PNB TAKING $2B BALANCE SHEET HIT FROM INDIA FRAUD; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 10/05/2018 – Altice USA Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS ACTIVISM IS PUSHING MORE M&A THAN EVER; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Goldman steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Invest holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,775 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.34% stake. Camarda Advisors Ltd reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 18,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 66,133 shares. Axa holds 0.06% or 73,471 shares in its portfolio. 40,112 are held by Pennsylvania Co. Financial Bank Of America De invested in 3.60 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 7,330 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Com holds 45,340 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Parsec Financial Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 98,650 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 2.09M shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.28 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,550 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 44,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,318 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

