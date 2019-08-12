Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $17.19 Million; Invesco LTD (IVZ) Shareholder Commerce Bank Lowered Its Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21M, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 544,855 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs CEO calls reports of pending retirement ‘wishful’; 24/05/2018 – Goldman off the hook for losses in controversial derivatives deal; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 09/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman’s Blankfein to Quit After Abysmal Trading Year; Market Cheers; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 41.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 52,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 73,712 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 126,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 2.05 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Statement re Inside Information; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 1.5% Position in Blackline; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s Waldner Says Markets Are Stuck in a Trading Range (Video); 03/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Adj EPS 67c

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.13 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.24% or 3.10M shares. 580 were reported by Hudock Cap Group Ltd Co. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 750,153 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 5,615 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ckw Financial Group owns 525 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest accumulated 895 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset accumulated 7,978 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 45,757 shares. Security Natl holds 4,160 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,630 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,510 are held by Gamco Et Al. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc reported 7,656 shares stake. Da Davidson invested in 45,340 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Foundry Partners reported 98,638 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). 219,374 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Moreover, Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 2.65 million shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 968,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 196,508 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Co. Alyeska Inv LP accumulated 29,753 shares. Hilltop owns 14,122 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 125,292 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.02% or 51,250 shares in its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 617,553 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Agf accumulated 2.53M shares. Capital Advsr Ok owns 105,694 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Com has invested 1.14% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.32 million activity. 10,000 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares with value of $207,120 were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. The insider Johnson Ben F. III bought 10,000 shares worth $213,700. Beshar Sarah bought $99,972 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, February 22.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,163 shares to 284,189 shares, valued at $80.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.69 million for 7.00 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.