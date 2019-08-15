Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $17.19 Million as Valuation Rose; As Coresite Rlty (COR) Market Value Declined, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Cut by $449,400 Its Holding

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $196.15. About 912,589 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Goldman’s Himmelberg Sees ‘Strong’ 2018 Global Growth (Video); 21/05/2018 – Goldman standard Blankfein should resist […]; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Conducts Review After Allegations of 1994 Sexual Assault; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS TESSENDERLO STAKE TO ZERO; 05/03/2018 – Another concern from the tariffs is retaliation by U.S. trading partners, which would hurt companies more reliant on overseas revenue, the Goldman report said; 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS CURRENT CONCERNS ABOUT U.S. YIELD CURVE INVERSION “OVERBLOWN”; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Cuts iPhone Estimates Citing ‘Deterioration In Demand’

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 8,490 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 12,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.86. About 87,951 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59M for 21.48 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year's $1.25 per share. COR's profit will be $47.59M for 21.48 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "CoreSite Enables Enterprises with Direct, Private Connectivity between VMware and AWS – Business Wire" on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research" on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. – Friend Of The Long-Term Investor – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019

