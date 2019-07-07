Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Share Price Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.47 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 274,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 53,113 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 17.95% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.51M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – The Cable – Markets, Goldman Sachs & U.S. Treasury Auctions; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CONTINUING SHARE BUYBACKS OF $5-6 BLN PER STRESS TEST CYCLE IS A “REASONABLE EXPECTATION” -CFO; 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — Memo; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the US dollar; 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 62,700 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 2,025 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mariner holds 0.02% or 8,219 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 0.33% or 56,866 shares in its portfolio. Martin & Inc Tn stated it has 0.35% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hartford Invest Mngmt has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 20,012 were accumulated by Essex Inv Management Llc. Fjarde Ap accumulated 102,590 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.13% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 358,248 shares or 9.41% of its portfolio. Orrstown stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,824 are owned by Assetmark Incorporated. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 90,041 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 796,435 shares to 10.65 million shares, valued at $51.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW) by 276,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR).