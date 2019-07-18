Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Position by $17.19 Million; As Amgen Com (AMGN) Shares Declined, Holder Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $214.41. About 2.39 million shares traded or 2.93% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – IRAN DEAL WITHDRAWAL, ALONG WITH RISING TENSION IN OTHER OIL PRODUCING COUNTRIES, MEANS RISK FOR OIL PRICES ‘SKEWED TO THE UPSIDE’ – GOLDMAN SACHS; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Financial Advisory Rev $586 Million; 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.2%; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Inc expected to post earnings of $5.58 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Goldman-Backed JRE Sets 2025 Wind Target in Japan Power Drive

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 32,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,704 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 1.41 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 376,962 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Highland Cap Ltd owns 49,825 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset accumulated 3,520 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Company owns 1,375 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0.01% stake. Profit Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.42% or 2,831 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp owns 130,733 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont accumulated 1,083 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lau Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Iat Reinsurance Ltd accumulated 3.3% or 101,250 shares. 42,137 are held by Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 0.01% or 419 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 4,782 shares.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares to 59,882 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.