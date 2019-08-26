Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Cut Holding by $14.43 Million; Holowesko Partners LTD Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Upped by $7.39 Million as Market Value Rose

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 75,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 55,787 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 131,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 601,164 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit; 15/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF CLARITY MONEY; 08/03/2018 – RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG RBIV.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 29 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 08/04/2018 – Goldman CEO’s deputy can’t stop, won’t stop spinning records; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is Said to Follow Goldman in Brazil Fintech Bet; 23/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 8.1% in 2018, Goldman Sachs Leads; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO DEPLOY ITS OWN CASH IN SAUDI DEALS FOR FIRST TIME

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.17 million, up from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 5.28 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – TriMas at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources: Woods returning to Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 192,309 shares to 931,042 shares, valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 36,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.97 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Inv Mgmt Communication invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Peddock Cap Ltd stated it has 234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc reported 20,427 shares stake. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 5,601 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 6,200 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,108 shares. Regions reported 16,800 shares. Sol holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,597 shares. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Com holds 0.51% or 9,330 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.13M shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability has 7,266 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Natl Asset holds 3,683 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America has 10,056 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Financial Inc stated it has 6,959 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Benin Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 6,021 shares. Coldstream Capital Management, Washington-based fund reported 21,564 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.82% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 38,000 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 27,826 shares. Continental Advisors Limited Liability holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 79,960 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 5,300 were accumulated by Ar Asset Incorporated. Private Advisor Gp Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Susquehanna Llp reported 7.01M shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 9,901 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 970,732 shares. Field And Main Bankshares holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,655 shares.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $128.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).