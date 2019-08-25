Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Position by $303,552; As Radnet (RDNT) Shares Rose, State Street Has Trimmed Its Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 1295.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 1,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 1,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, up from 122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Malaysia upset; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mike Novogratz hires Goldman Sachs VP Richard Kim as COO of Galaxy Digital – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 146,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 811,348 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 957,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $724.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 200,667 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Releases 2019 Financial Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RadNet (RDNT) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: RadNet (RDNT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 14, 2019 : DG, GDS, ERJ, AZUL, LX, GCO, RDNT, KNOP, HUD, BIOS, PPDF, PGNX – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet to acquire Kern Radiology – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 265,027 shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $601.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why KBW Sees BofA, Citi and Goldman Sachs Winning From Fed Rate Cuts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital invested in 5,267 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 16,666 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hartford, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,300 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Huber Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Asset Mgmt One Ltd owns 165,438 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 67,838 shares. 42,137 were accumulated by Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.36 million shares. The California-based Pacific Communications has invested 0.67% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 6,575 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 28,300 shares.