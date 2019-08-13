Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Lifted Position by $5.36 Million; Harber Asset Management Increases Position in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $206.15. About 671,036 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs made a staggering $200 million in one day as markets plunged; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Goldman Sachs Group CHF Benchmark 11/2025 MS +70/73; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: OPEN-MINDED TO IDEA OF BUYING A COMMERCIAL LENDER; 09/03/2018 – Marks: Goldman Sachs Will Go On After Blankfein (Video); 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video)

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 503,316 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 494,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 7.24 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/04/2018 – 19 California Schools & Community Centers to Receive Volunteer Makeovers as Part of 17th Annual “Comcast Cares Day”; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Sky TV Bid Belies a Shift Away From Video in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – Comcast arranging financing with banks for all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox: Reuters; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Lc has 0.3% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Oakworth owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 42,137 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 2,192 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 64,423 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 23,347 shares. 31,041 are held by Wallington Asset Ltd Com. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0.8% or 388,142 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.16% or 125,982 shares. Cim Mangement invested in 0.31% or 4,138 shares. New York-based Bbr Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baxter Bros has invested 1.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Motco accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,999 shares to 225,420 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,957 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3G Cap Prns Lp holds 4.90 million shares or 21.86% of its portfolio. Seatown Holdings Pte Limited accumulated 713,826 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 21,025 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 1.79M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 89,111 shares. Washington Trust State Bank invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Adage Cap Partners Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.63% or 6.27M shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 106,884 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Addenda holds 63,214 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 21,014 shares. Delaware-based Westover Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Systematic Management LP accumulated 94,775 shares. West Virginia-based City Holdg Communications has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mutual Of America Limited Liability has 0.49% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 837,016 shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 1.92 million shares.