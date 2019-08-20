Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Lau Associates Raised Holding by $324,700; Suncor Energy (SU) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Has Upped Position by $2.04 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $202.2. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 03/04/2018 – A key rate for banks has jumped to the highest since the financial crisis, but Goldman Sachs isn’t worried; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 23/03/2018 – Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse; 10/05/2018 – CARR, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD OF M&A, SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 2.49M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,387 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.