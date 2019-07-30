Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Lau Associates Lifted Its Position by $324,700 as Valuation Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Agf Investments Raised Position by $16.13 Million

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 65,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.78M, up from 193,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $285.84. About 3.24M shares traded or 94.97% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.32. About 1.34M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets Under Supervision $1.5 Trillion at 1Q End; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates 2 Goldman Sachs Liquid Reserve Plus Funds; 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sees More Bond Pain for Italy Given Portugal’s History; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Sits Down with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Tomorrow Wed. April 18 at 8:30AM ET; 08/03/2018 – EFG INTERNATIONAL AG EFGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9 FROM SFR 7.4; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. Schneider David also sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc reported 3,233 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 48,661 shares. Institute For Wealth Management stated it has 0.15% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Franklin Resource stated it has 3.63M shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Avalon Glob Asset Ltd has invested 6.27% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dupont Management Corp accumulated 0.02% or 4,199 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 67,248 shares. White Elm Cap Limited Com reported 4.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Voloridge Inv Ltd owns 86,142 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 54,890 shares. Allstate Corporation has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 83,196 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 16,733 shares to 361,590 shares, valued at $75.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 48,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,573 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO).

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lockheed Martin Management Commerce holds 0.18% or 20,325 shares. 21.98 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Addison Cap holds 17,215 shares. 2,242 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Corp Ny. 798 are held by Reilly Fin Llc. Arizona State Retirement has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 907 shares. Natixis reported 0.89% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,844 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 14,047 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase, a Maryland-based fund reported 494,937 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt owns 14,109 shares.