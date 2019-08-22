Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Korea Investment Raised Its Holding by $15.19 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $323,676 as Share Price Rose

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 26.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 79,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 382,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.50 million, up from 303,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $201.54. About 395,207 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: Trading Is Back! — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 07/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Goldman puts London staff on notice for move to Germany by June; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.9% In Mar 31 Wk; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $2.31 BILLION, 38% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 27,352 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 31,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.98. About 831,527 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/03/2018 – Food Logistics: Starbucks Explores Use of Blockchain; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

