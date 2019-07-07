Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined, Holder Crosslink Capital Cut by $11.15 Million Its Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sees `Financial Fragility’ Rising Amid Market Breakdowns; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.80 PER COMMON SHARE FROM $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dyal, Petershill team up to take stake in Clearlake – Bloomberg

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.94 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

