Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Arrow Financial Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $492,900

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 33,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 8.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $214.41. About 2.52M shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BANCO BPM BAMI.Ml : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4 EUROS FROM 3.8 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 14/05/2018 – Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Leave Goldman Sachs; 19/03/2018 – Berlin looks to Goldman Sachs for finance job; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Goldman suspends work on U.S. IPO of HNA’s Pactera unit: sources HONG KONG (Reute; 26/03/2018 – Global IPOs Advance 24% This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO expects `turbulence’ in US-China trade talks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Advisers Ltd Llc holds 129,441 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 1,597 were accumulated by Sol Capital. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 13,955 shares. Baskin Fincl Serv holds 1.58% or 44,474 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 2,350 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 589,213 shares or 0.23% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 64,715 shares. Private Communications Na accumulated 2,186 shares. New York-based Pzena Invest Management Ltd Co has invested 1.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Suntrust Banks holds 0.08% or 80,421 shares. Ballentine Prtn Lc stated it has 1,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,977 shares to 22,089 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,000 shares to 125 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,065 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.