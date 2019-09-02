Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Jbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.97 Million; As Wd (WDFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lowered by $393,263 Its Position

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says No Need to Fret Yet About Soft Global Growth; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS NO LONGER WORKING WITH OCTO TELEMATICS ON PROPOSED LISTING IN VIEW OF U.S. SANCTIONS AGAINST SHAREHOLDER; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 12/04/2018 – Debt Collector Lowell Plans Charm Offensive at Goldman Meetings; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO; 18/05/2018 – From Goldman to Retail Riches: Tim Steiner’s Wild Ride at Ocado; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 10/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd analyzed 2,327 shares as the company's stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 338,109 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 340,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 74,809 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,882 shares. Century Cos holds 0% or 4,508 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 42,903 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Lpl Ltd has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 32 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.3% or 2,700 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 17,009 shares. Of Vermont reported 100 shares stake. Shelton owns 237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson holds 1,490 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 769 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Should You Know About WD-40 Company's (NASDAQ:WDFC) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should We Worry About WD-40 Company's (NASDAQ:WDFC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30 million for 36.17 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baskin Fincl Serv Inc has 1.58% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 44,474 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). House Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,662 shares stake. Moreover, Tortoise Limited Company has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Manchester Capital Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bessemer Grp Incorporated Incorporated invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Barclays Public Ltd reported 750,153 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 0.09% or 17,218 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 10,056 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd has 4,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 591 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 3,666 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity invested in 0.26% or 240,575 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Thursday's Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga" on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Goldman investment management arm sees one more rate cut this year – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 9.22 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.