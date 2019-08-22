Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Jbf Capital Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose; Tieton Capital Management Cut Its Steelcase (SCS) Position by $1.12 Million

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 93.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 20,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288,000, down from 22,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/05/2018 – AB Foods Target Cut to 3000p From 3100p by Goldman Sachs; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC risks of a trade war have increased; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman taps Mallory to head private wealth management unit in Americas – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 10/04/2018 – RUSAL SAYS NON-EXEC. DIRECTOR MAKSIM GOLDMAN RESIGNS; 23/04/2018 – The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar to Sell Hearthside Food to Investor Group; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 301,423 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings Incorporated holds 0.19% or 4,372 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gru holds 0.87% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 55,787 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc stated it has 3,300 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management stated it has 17,737 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.67% stake. The New York-based Nbt Bankshares N A has invested 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,719 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Verition Fund Management Limited Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,092 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ckw Gp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California-based Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 315 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.06 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 321,375 shares. Sei stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Ifrah Finance Serv holds 0.19% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 34,807 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 925,175 shares. Century Inc reported 430,523 shares. North Star Inv Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 73,937 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Prudential Public Limited has 0.03% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0.14% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 16,883 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 838,435 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Connable Office reported 12,471 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co holds 0% or 1,111 shares.