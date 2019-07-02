Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.30 Million; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Increases Position in Wabco Hldgs (WBC)

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.98. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video); 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92 million, up from 114,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 292,096 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,993 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Turtle Creek Asset has 3.46% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Quantbot Lp has 0.01% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 854 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Edgepoint Inv Gru holds 4.51% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 3.12M shares. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 1,217 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Co holds 165,071 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 22,500 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 2,929 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 9,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 776,397 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 5,133 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4,865 shares to 30,955 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,939 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 earnings per share, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91B for 9.86 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 125,475 shares. Nottingham Advsr reported 0.04% stake. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 3,164 shares. Oregon-based Ims Cap has invested 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc invested in 0.06% or 1,145 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.23% or 245,212 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Intll Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 115,284 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 60,148 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 5 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.44% stake. Bridges Invest Inc holds 1,708 shares. First National Bank invested in 17,966 shares or 0.53% of the stock.