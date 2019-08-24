Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Raised Holding by $2.18 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ami Investment Management Increases Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 11,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 100,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 88,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – Goldman CEO pledges caution in consumer lending; 21/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TO BID IN JOINT OFFER WITH WELLCOME TRUST FOR NETWORK RAIL COMMERCIAL PROPERTY – SKY SAYS; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 14/03/2018 – Bankers rising Goldman’s heir apparent […]; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS TRADING CO-HEADS SALAME, EALET TO STEP DOWN; 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 15/05/2018 – Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 34,547 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 175,562 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department invested in 0.11% or 2,532 shares. 541 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 118,105 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First American Comml Bank owns 39,426 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested 0.33% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Texas Permanent School Fund has 66,630 shares. Adirondack Trust Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Private Na owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,186 shares. Blume holds 24,840 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd owns 388,142 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated has 6,976 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $925.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 408,023 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $26.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 839,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap Management stated it has 2,430 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 2,270 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 8 shares. Levin Strategies LP reported 2,830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 60 are held by Signaturefd Ltd. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 977 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 128,144 shares. Knott David M reported 25,900 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% or 65,496 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 48,027 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 11,376 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 5,240 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.