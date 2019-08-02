Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Fir Tree Position in Intelsat S A (I) Has Increased by $3.50 Million

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 607,181 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 1.33M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Goldman Raises Natural Gas Price Forecasts on China, Coal; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 09/03/2018 – $GS CEO Blankfein preparing exit by year end; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN LEVERAGED FINANCE CO-HEADS SEE POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman taps Mallory to head private wealth management unit in Americas – Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Intelsat – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Way Above Its $160 Offering Price – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% or 86,676 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,091 shares. Birmingham Cap Management Al owns 1,050 shares. Group Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 115,284 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc owns 2,210 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 419 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3.34M were reported by Greenhaven Associates. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,721 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6.34% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited reported 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pacifica Cap Investments Limited Liability holds 10.8% or 117,303 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment Management stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).