Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Edge Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder St Germain D J Co Has Lowered Stake by $403,330

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 7,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,937 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 199,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 2.47M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 2,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 275 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 2,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $221.21. About 535,290 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-CONVICTION LIST; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Jefferies nabs industrials banker Peter Scheman from Goldman; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE; 03/04/2018 – Investors turn up heat on Citi and Goldman over lobbying

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 193,666 shares to 799,445 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 216,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 12,333 shares to 47,466 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.