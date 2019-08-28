Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Eagle Capital Management Boosted Its Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Flow Traders Us Cut Holding by $940,562

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 507,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 6.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 5.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.5. About 1.05 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 26/03/2018 – Goldman’s Diversification Play Amid Macro Selloffs: Frontier FX; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video); 24/05/2018 – Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 09/03/2018 – The Goldman Sachs era in Trump’s White House is fading away; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End; 27/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 27 (Table)

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.99. About 2.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon: Ultrafast Delivery From Whole Foods Market Is Now Available in Six Cities Through Prime Now, More to Come in 201; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Will Amazon Bend the Cost Curve for Health Care? (Video); 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Good Show! UK Watchers Stream To Netflix – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag/London (DTO) by 11,113 shares to 33,153 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor by 219,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riggs Asset Managment holds 56 shares. Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Com reported 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 5,409 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Private Asset Mgmt has 1.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jones Financial Cos Lllp invested in 6,334 shares. California-based Aspiriant Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community Trust Investment reported 7,186 shares. Front Barnett Associate Lc reported 2.93% stake. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 95 shares. America First Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt owns 5,816 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154,668 shares to 26.79M shares, valued at $1.67 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,167 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Investment Management Lc owns 50,500 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 1.10 million shares stake. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,334 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 731,095 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 60 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability reported 2.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 20,325 shares. Tiaa Cref Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1.70M shares. 3,611 were accumulated by Overbrook Corp. Peoples Corp owns 82 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested in 0.31% or 80,551 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.76% stake. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0.11% or 4,977 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 14,421 shares or 0.35% of the stock.