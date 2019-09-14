Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Lifted Its Position by $519,180; Ftb Advisors Holding in American Elec Pwr Co Com (AEP) Has Lifted by $426,735 as Valuation Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com (AEP) by 211.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 4,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,229 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, up from 2,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.54. About 1.95M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 2,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 82,741 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, up from 80,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 14/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 26/03/2018 – Goldman: Corporate profitability to jump to highest level in 11 years because of tax cut; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman taps Mallory to head private wealth management unit in Americas – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 12,441 shares to 5,563 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BBT) by 27,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,664 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Usd0.0033 Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) by 631,758 shares to 448,580 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 29,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,437 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings.

