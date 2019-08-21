Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Commerce Bank Lowered Stake by $337,688; Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Increased Its Stake

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 46,891 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 48,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.33. About 745,657 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 15/05/2018 – Commodities Queen Abdicates at Goldman Sachs (Video); 15/03/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – Italian government measures could erode banks’ capital ratios- Goldman; 08/05/2018 – FORMER TRUMP ADVISER, GOLDMAN PRESIDENT COHN SPEAKS ON CNBC; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: SYNCHRONIZED GLOBAL GROWTH, RISING RATES HELPED; 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.6% On Year; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Alum Launches EPIQ Capital Group

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 148.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 816,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.98M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 516,575 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Data on Now Up to 48 Patients Through 24 Weeks Confirms Previously Reported Positive Results; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/03/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.46; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 17/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the 54th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Onco; 23/04/2018 – DJ TG Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGTX); 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – TGTX TO REPORT FILING DECISION ON FIRST BLA/NDA LATER IN YEAR; 08/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101)

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 605,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold TGTX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 45.50 million shares or 3.89% less from 47.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 13,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.57% or 1.31 million shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.03% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Voya Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 26,519 shares. Northern Corp has 809,943 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 15,000 shares. Forbes J M And Company Llp accumulated 0.02% or 10,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 940,656 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 18,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ra Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 8.20M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 72,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 928,149 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns holds 0.05% or 70,350 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $351,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lomas Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 217,495 shares. Qvt Financial Lp reported 0.92% stake. 25,505 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt L P. The New York-based Grandfield Dodd Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,091 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 6,804 shares. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 126,239 shares. 23,719 are owned by Stanley Cap Limited Liability Corp. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cordasco Financial Net reported 50 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 29,811 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 18,025 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 257 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% or 1,169 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,363 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $137.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).