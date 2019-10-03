Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Stake by $536,724; Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Price Rose While Brave Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $669,900

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 8,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.08. About 4.46 million shares traded or 70.38% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 24,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 21,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $198.25. About 3.26M shares traded or 45.22% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN DISCLOSES BOB BOROUJERDI’S DEPARTURE IN MEMO TO STAFF; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire; 20/03/2018 – PRINCE ALWALEED SAYS WORKING WITH ADVISORS INCLUDING GOLDMAN SACHS TO FIND INVESTMENTS AS LARGE AS $3 BLN FOR KINGDOM HOLDING -BBG INTV; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 18/05/2018 – Goldman, World Bank fund for women entrepreneurs hits $1 bln in investments; 01/05/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Finance Conference; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 14,385 shares to 236,456 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $178.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 3,381 shares to 54,128 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 29,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

