Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Becker Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $3.47 Million as Market Value Rose; Strategic Financial Services Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Lowered by $2.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.42 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 133,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.76 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of March 27 (Table); 12/03/2018 – Hawken Says the Bench is Deep at Goldman Sachs (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Outlook Sours; 08/03/2018 – Gulf News: Goldman said financing Mubadala $8b Petrobras unit bid; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’19 GAS PRICE F/C 32% TO $6.25/MMBTU; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $611.43M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 60,797 shares to 110,454 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru Communications holds 0.73% or 20,342 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 646,481 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 14,336 are held by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.2% or 58,205 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Advisory has 0.34% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2.97M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs owns 8,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund has 17,132 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lynch Associate In has 0.66% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 8,765 were reported by Essex. Bank Of America De holds 0.1% or 9.39 million shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Communications Limited Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 13,973 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 43,216 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 20,477 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 600,000 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 27,678 shares to 828,529 shares, valued at $22.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,663 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Death by 280 Characters – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “A Winning Plan for the Consumer Market Is Driving Goldman Sachs Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.