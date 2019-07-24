Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Stratasys LTD (SSYS) Stake by $2.16 Million as Shares Declined; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) by 31.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 94,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 293,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Stratasys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 453,979 shares traded. Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has risen 18.65% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SSYS News: 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS RESIGNATION OF ILAN LEVIN AS CEO & DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys Sees FY18 Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS NAMES CHAIRMAN ELCHANAN JAGLOM INTERIM CEO; 11/04/2018 – Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Stratasys 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – STRATASYS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 8C; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission; 17/04/2018 – They are jointly engineered by Lockheed Martin, Stratasys and Phoenix Analysis & Design Technologies; 29/05/2018 – STRATASYS LTD SSYS.O – ELCHANAN (ELAN) JAGLOM, COMPANY’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL SERVE AS CEO UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 11,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,264 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 13,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $148.85. About 1.28M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 04/04/2018 – Insight Vacations Celebrates 40 Years of Innovative Travel and Immersive Experiences with Anniversary Gift to Travelers

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares to 85,098 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.05 per share. SSYS’s profit will be $4.92M for 80.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Stratasys Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 118,309 shares to 340,383 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 3.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SSYS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 29.32 million shares or 4.58% more from 28.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.17% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) for 20,199 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Lc holds 0.05% or 33,325 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 322,726 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2.81 million are owned by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc. North Star owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern invested in 500,350 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) for 500 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 564,138 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 32,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 522,270 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).