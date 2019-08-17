Goldman Sachs Group Cut The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (SCHW) Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (SCHW) stake by 77.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 356,200 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 102,400 shares with $4.38 million value, down from 458,600 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) now has $48.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.33 TLN AT END OF FEB. :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) stake by 32.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 490,328 shares as Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 1.01 million shares with $87.96 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Genesee & Wyo Inc now has $6.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.08. About 415,087 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 39,973 shares to 781,341 valued at $19.01M in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $875.82 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Invitae Corp stake by 489,409 shares to 1.26 million valued at $29.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 1.85 million shares and now owns 2.02M shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was raised too.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5. 2,500 shares were bought by Ruffel Charles A., worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.