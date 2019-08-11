Goldman Sachs Group Cut Its Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Position as Valuation Rose; First Personal Financial Services Has Upped Position in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 7,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 436,331 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.41M, down from 443,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 214,863 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 16/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Authenticates Keel of Submarine Montana (SSN 794); 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 25/05/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Initial Sea Trials of Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana (SSN 789); 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,603 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley And Assocs owns 122,918 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 4,362 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reinhart Ptnrs Inc has 356,230 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 19,151 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York invested in 8,450 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whittier Trust holds 0.01% or 3,426 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 107,565 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Com accumulated 0.58% or 177,072 shares. Kistler owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 642 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0.2% or 122,837 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 25,144 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Lc owns 32,479 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore & holds 0.09% or 5,184 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 209,784 shares to 405,635 shares, valued at $133.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XBI).

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:HII – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Eighth National Security Cutter Midgett to U.S. Coast Guard – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PHOTO RELEASE– Ingalls Shipbuilding Employee Named Among Top 50 Businesswomen in Mississippi – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2,700 shares. Spectrum Group Inc holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Srb holds 0.07% or 3,382 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 2,200 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 6,678 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.03% or 25,922 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 530 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,647 shares. 49,000 were reported by Nomura. 1,103 were reported by Ferguson Wellman. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Brave Asset Mngmt holds 1,666 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Ltd has 2,214 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).