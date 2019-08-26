Goldman Sachs Group Continues to Hold Holding in J2 Global (JCOM); Sessa Capital Im LP Has Upped Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Stake by $22.32 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 65,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 289,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.11 million, up from 224,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 118,424 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 229.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 114,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 34,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.87. About 3.66 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 09/04/2018 – The crash has put a sharp focus on Tesla’s Autopilot technology, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel for extended periods under certain conditions; 14/05/2018 – TESLA SHANGHAI HAS REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 100M YUAN; 03/04/2018 – Production problems and now a recall: Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with; 29/03/2018 – Tesla returned to German subsidies list, ending row; 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Musk vows Model 3 production remains on course; 26/04/2018 – Tesla said Jim Keller, the head of its low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the automaker; 23/05/2018 – Tesla hires a Snap exec as its engineering vice president; 10/04/2018 – The U.S. transportation safety agency chairman and Elon Musk discuss the fatal ‘autopilot’ Tesla crash. via @cnbctech; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 falls short of Consumer Reports recommendation

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : TVIX, RTRX, QQQ, TSLA, MBIO, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla -2% as new EV competition highlighted – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla Self-Driving Car News: The Latest Project Dojo Rumors – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla inspecting sites for possible factory in Germany – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nio Stock Is Temporarily Broken, But Itâ€™s Worth the Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01 million and $718.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 740,000 shares to 2.30M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.