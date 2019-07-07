Goldman Sachs Group Com Usd0.01 (GS) Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Increased Holding by $5.28 Million; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (BABA) Holding by $11.81 Million; Share Value Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr (BABA) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,227 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16M, up from 122,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (GS) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 27,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.52 million, up from 360,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – TRADESHIFT SAYS RAISING $250 MLN IN A SERIES E FUNDING ROUND LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS & PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs bets on oil, cash near-term as ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop fades; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – SoFi’s New Boss Aims to Calm Turmoil, Fend Off Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s co-presidents, David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz, are the top candidates to step up to the CEO role, according to the report; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 343,624 shares to 773,328 shares, valued at $78.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stitch Fix Inc Com Cl A by 358,305 shares to 276,284 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par (NASDAQ:USAT) by 504,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,633 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp Com (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings.