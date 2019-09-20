Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Raised Position by $8.71 Million; Cls Investments Has Trimmed Smith A O (AOS) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 51.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 42,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 125,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.76 million, up from 83,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA FY19 GDP GROWTH FORECAST ON PNB WOES; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the U.S. dollar; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 08/05/2018 – Goldman’s Garzarelli Says the ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings beat the Street, equities trading surges 38%; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Equities Rev $2.31B; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LIFTS FORECASTS AFTER U.S. SANCTIONS APPLIED TO RUSAL; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.4% In Apr 28 Wk

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 8,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 19,311 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $911,000, down from 27,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 938,217 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 78,736 shares to 394,703 shares, valued at $42.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 57,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.21M for 22.45 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,063 shares to 2,937 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,074 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).