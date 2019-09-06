Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Holding; Sprott Has Lowered Its Pretium Res (PVG) Stake by $5.33 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 533,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 609,697 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 348,532 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 07/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.1% Position in Athenex Inc; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY NET REVENUES IN EQUITIES WERE $2.31 BILLION, 38% HIGHER THAN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group’s securities division heads will leave the firm in June; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,729 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc holds 270,576 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) or 25,540 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Co has 147,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 111,537 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 27,123 shares. Moreover, Intact Inv Management has 0.1% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.02% or 57,430 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group holds 16,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 126,696 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associate owns 14.56 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 0.04% or 389,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 12,893 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loews Corporation, New York-based fund reported 181,271 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 120,900 shares.

Analysts await Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 35.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.14 per share. PVG’s profit will be $35.12M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Pretium Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.11% EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 30,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) by 92,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM).

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Pretium Resources gold output at Brucejack falls short of estimates – MINING.com” on January 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch When Pretium Resources Reports Q1 Earnings – Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pretivm Exploration and Brucejack Update Toronto Stock Exchange:PVG – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pretivm Files Technical Report on the Brucejack Mine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks With Great Trade Setups Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman partnership shrinks under new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 118,023 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $33.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 150,535 shares. Pacific Invest holds 15,775 shares. 49,825 were reported by Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Com. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation reported 0.19% stake. Tegean Cap Management invested in 9.14% or 70,000 shares. Focused Ltd Liability Corporation holds 455,700 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 79,704 shares. 2,210 are held by Dumont & Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,330 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 1,649 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 2,192 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Davis owns 24,578 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth holds 7,402 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.