Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Cut Its Holding; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake Upped by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $206.37. About 876,039 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds Goldman Sachs; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Invest in Argentine Real Estate; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS THOSE 1Q DRIVERS MIGHT BE MORE DURABLE; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – Cigna Corporation Announces Appearance at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Fuel retailer hires Goldman Houston head; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.60M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.91 million, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 4.57 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT $500 MILLION IN COST SYNERGIES WITH SKY DEAL; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $27.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Amer Advsr Limited Co accumulated 63,374 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il has 6,750 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Gru has 0.73% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Iowa Bancshares has invested 1.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Duncker Streett & accumulated 96,689 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 148,357 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Co holds 47,490 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 40,000 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.9% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 906,762 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Windward Cap Mgmt Com Ca owns 317,079 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.21% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comm Of Vermont stated it has 120,769 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.31 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 294,518 shares. Ww Invsts holds 0.05% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated holds 419 shares. Amp Limited reported 0.16% stake. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Company holds 110 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 1.71M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 548,850 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.45 million shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.26% or 20,427 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davenport And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 133,000 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Capital Ca accumulated 949 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 207,190 shares to 796,355 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 77,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).