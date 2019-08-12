Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Holder Continental Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $4.35 Million as Stock Rose; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Lincoln Capital Has Upped Its Holding by $407,750 as Stock Value Rose

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 22,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.9. About 1.79M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GOLDMAN SACHS AND VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD SOLUTIONS TO AN INVESTOR GROUP LED BY CHARLESBANK AND PARTNERS GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 17/04/2018 – Derivatives, Cash Products Boost Goldman Equity Revenue: TOPLive; 23/03/2018 – Goldman eyes expansion of investment banking

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 2.30 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12.00 million are held by State Street Corp. Citadel Lc accumulated 2,952 shares. Advantage reported 29,854 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Capital International Limited Ca owns 2,035 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset accumulated 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Patten Group, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,498 shares. Korea Investment Corporation invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fenimore Asset accumulated 328,014 shares or 1.49% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 118,102 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 4.51% or 9.52 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.01% or 2,723 shares. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 0.11% or 2,914 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (Put) (FDN) by 22,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 160,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.