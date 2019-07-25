Goldman Sachs Group Boosted Stake in Washington Fed (WAFD) as Stock Value Rose; As Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Cut by $356,704 Its Position

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 2,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,033 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 4,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $159.26. About 336,515 shares traded or 31.91% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 12,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.61M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 687,361 shares traded or 80.50% up from the average. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $531,514 activity. 947 shares were sold by HENDERSON ALAN C, worth $137,315.

