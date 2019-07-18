Goldman Sachs Group Boosted Its Stake in Itron (ITRI) as Market Valuation Declined; Lazard Asset Management Boosted Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Price Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 67.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 56,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,818 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 83,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 79,047 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 555.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 27,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 5,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1151.5. About 175,656 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems Int (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 9,529 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $126,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Industrial (XLI) by 17,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,435 shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 11,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. National Pension Serv has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 2,462 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 726 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 515 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv invested in 0.17% or 23,948 shares. Sg Americas Secs owns 0.59% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 62,777 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.33% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Allstate has invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.31% or 1,501 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 20,760 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 19 shares. Conning reported 994 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 96,211 shares to 55,788 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 1.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

