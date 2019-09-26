Goldman Sachs Gr (GS) Holder Swedbank Has Decreased Holding; Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) Stock Price Rose While Capital Management Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $304,150

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $183.58. About 92,265 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance

Swedbank decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Gr (GS) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 18,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 573,355 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.31M, down from 591,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 1.56M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 3rd Update; 19/04/2018 – Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion “overblown”; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Asks: ‘Will The Machines Amplify The Next Downturn?’; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – EX-GOLDMAN SACHS PROGRAMMER’S CONVICTION UPHELD BY N.Y. COURT; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vgi Prtnrs has 367,937 shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 2,393 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 849 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amg National Natl Bank invested 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Stifel invested in 0.01% or 15,858 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 0.01% or 4,404 shares. 40,902 are held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Stonebridge Capital stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Raymond James Finance Inc holds 12,113 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 29,925 shares. 212,697 were reported by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Cambridge Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 5,320 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,032 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.60M for 36.42 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,650 shares to 852,444 shares, valued at $61.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Techno (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 740,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Nat Inf (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.50 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,203 shares. Birinyi Associate reported 16,443 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 19,909 shares. Schroder Invest Grp reported 0.08% stake. Natixis has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Park Avenue Secs Limited Company has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nordea Invest holds 68,209 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.03 million shares. 24,315 are owned by Davis. Profit Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Co holds 0.39% or 42,175 shares. Montecito National Bank Trust owns 2,229 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 235 shares. 158,677 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. North Star Inv has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).