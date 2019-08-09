Goldman Sachs Gives STMicroelectronics (STM) $19.2000 Target; Centerpoint Energy (holding CO (CNP) SI Increased By 3.84%

Goldman Sachs gave STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares a new “Buy” rating in a a note sent to investors on 9 August. This is increase from the old “Neutral” rating. The firm now has $19.2000 PT on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), suggesting 9.34% upside potential.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (holding CO (NYSE:CNP) had an increase of 3.84% in short interest. CNP’s SI was 16.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.84% from 15.42M shares previously. With 4.62M avg volume, 4 days are for Centerpoint Energy Inc (holding CO (NYSE:CNP)’s short sellers to cover CNP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.47M shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 07/03/2018 – CNP: Centerpoint is “flaring down a natural gas pipeline” by the Good Earth garden center. All is ok!; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge

Analysts await STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 31.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.41 per share. STM’s profit will be $252.18 million for 15.68 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by STMicroelectronics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.56% EPS growth.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets semiconductor products, and subsystems and modules worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.82 billion. The firm offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom devices and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It also provides subsystems and modules, including mobile phone accessories, battery chargers, and ISDN power supplies for the telecommunications, automotive, and industrial markets; and in-vehicle equipment for electronic toll payment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 28,702 pole miles of overhead distribution lines and 3,692 circuit miles of overhead transmission lines; 23,937 circuit miles of underground distribution lines and 26 circuit miles of underground transmission lines; and 232 substations with a capacity of 60,854 megavolt amperes.