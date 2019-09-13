Goldman Sachs Gives GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) $14.5000 Target; Therapeuticsmd Has 1.64 Sentiment

Goldman Sachs raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating in a analysts note revealed to clients and investors on Friday morning. The firm now has $14.5000 price target on the stock.

Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 69 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 42 sold and decreased stock positions in Therapeuticsmd Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 180.50 million shares, down from 184.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Therapeuticsmd Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 24 Increased: 54 New Position: 15.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in China. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. It has a 21.63 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its hotel network comprised 2,289 hotels with 190,807 rooms covering 4 centrally-administrated municipalities and 263 cities throughout 27 provinces and autonomous regions in China, as well as 306 hotels with 23,157 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 40,979 shares traded. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) has declined 28.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GHG’s profit will be $21.39M for 13.39 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a womenÂ’s health care product company. The company has market cap of $820.34 million. The firm makes and distributes prescription and over-the-counter product lines, including prenatal vitamins, iron supplements, and natural menopause relief products under the vitaMedMD brand, as well as generic formulations of its prescription prenatal vitamins products under the BocaGreenMD Prena1 name. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 2.89M shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) has declined 61.05% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.