Goldman Sachs Cuts Quest Diagnostics Common Stock (DGX) To Sell; CESKE ENERG ZAVODY ORDINARY SHARES (CZAVF) Shorts Lowered By 44.99%

CESKE ENERG ZAVODY ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) had a decrease of 44.99% in short interest. CZAVF’s SI was 166,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 44.99% from 302,100 shares previously. It closed at $22.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

New York-listed Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Common Stock (NYSE:DGX), was decreased by equity analysts at Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs decreased its rating on the $13.84 billion market cap company to a Sell from a previous Neutral, but maintained its target price of $85.0000 on DGX shares.

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat; trade and sale of natural gas; and mining of coal primarily in Central and Southeastern European countries, and Turkey. The company has market cap of $12.02 billion. It operates through Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm generates fossil fuel, hydro, wind, solar, biogas, biomass, gas, and nuclear powered electricity.

Among 5 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $10400 highest and $90 lowest target. $100’s average target is -2.89% below currents $102.98 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research downgraded the shares of DGX in report on Thursday, January 31 to “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10400 target. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 18 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services accumulated 655 shares. Bailard invested in 0.11% or 19,683 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 4 shares. Hills Comml Bank accumulated 0.06% or 2,301 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 629,689 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 77,923 shares. 14.87M are held by Vanguard Group Inc. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 6,940 shares stake. Burt Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 168,186 are owned by Nwq Investment Mgmt Limited. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 7,648 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 620,859 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500.