Goldman Sachs Cuts Granite Construction (GVA) To Neutral; Veoneer (VNE) Shorts Up By 11.08%

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) had an increase of 11.08% in short interest. VNE’s SI was 8.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.08% from 7.46M shares previously. With 880,600 avg volume, 9 days are for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)’s short sellers to cover VNE’s short positions. The SI to Veoneer Inc’s float is 9.54%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 525,392 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has declined 63.22% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.22% the S&P500.

In a a research note shared with investors and clients on Thursday morning, Goldman Sachs stated it was downgrading Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock from a Buy to a Neutral. The firm has a $31.0000 PT on GVA’s stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.55% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Street invested in 0% or 1.39M shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Stifel Fin Corporation holds 0% or 7,562 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.01% or 21,782 shares. Parkside Bancshares & owns 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 272 shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 6,762 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 13,175 shares. 29,648 were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Franklin Resources invested in 708,761 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 254,337 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hcsf Mgmt Lc owns 7.61% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 250,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% or 722,905 shares in its portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $29.6. About 774,467 shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Among 4 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $66 highest and $4100 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 86.66% above currents $29.6 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by M Partners. M Partners maintained the shares of GVA in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, July 30. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It has a 70.14 P/E ratio. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50 million for 11.75 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.