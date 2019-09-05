Goldman Sachs Covers ASE Technology Holding Co (ASX); 1832 Asset Management LP Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position

In analysts note issued to investors and clients on Wednesday, 4 September, Goldman Sachs analyst just started coverage of ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) with Buy rating.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 8305.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 89,700 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)'s stock declined 2.55%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 90,780 shares with $4.87M value, up from 1,080 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $80.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 5.68M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.83 billion. The firm offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module solutions. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip-chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip-chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages.

The stock increased 4.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 333,849 shares traded. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) has declined 10.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity.

Among 8 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $76 highest and $58 lowest target. $70.88's average target is 14.95% above currents $61.66 stock price.