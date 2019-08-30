Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) are two firms in the Investment Brokerage – National that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 20 5.38 N/A 0.93 21.55 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.36 N/A 4.06 12.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. E*TRADE Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is presently more expensive than E*TRADE Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2.8% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

$22.33 is Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.44%. Competitively the average target price of E*TRADE Financial Corporation is $54, which is potential 30.31% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that E*TRADE Financial Corporation seems more appealing than Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares and 96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares. 0.31% are Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.2% 2.14% -2.24% -1.23% -5.33% 9.25% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has weaker performance than E*TRADE Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.