Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD)’s Financial Results Comparing With A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Both Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) are each other’s competitor in the Investment Brokerage – National industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 20 5.44 N/A 1.34 15.05 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 12 0.01 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s average price target is $22.33, while its potential upside is 12.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.5% and 25% respectively. 0.31% are Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. -2.66% -1.95% -2.43% -8.76% -3.41% 9.41% A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 14.93% 13.8% -3.27% -1.01% -5.93% 7.72%

For the past year Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.