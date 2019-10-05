Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) EPS Estimated At $0.47; Conns Has 1.13 Sentiment

Conns Inc (CONN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.10, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 68 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 60 decreased and sold stakes in Conns Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 21.98 million shares, down from 22.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Conns Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 34 Increased: 39 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.47 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 11.32% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. GSBD’s profit would be $18.96 million giving it 10.32 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 94,259 shares traded. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has declined 5.33% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBD News: 20/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC and GSAM Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Base Management Fee From 1.5% to 1.0; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 47C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – S&P PLACED GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $18.10; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces It Will Seek Stockholder Approval to Reduce Its Asset Coverage Requirement to 150% and GSAM to Reduce Base Management Fee from 1.5% to 1.0%, If Approved; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC 1Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $35.5M; 02/05/2018 – Cno Financial Group Buys New 1% Position in Goldman Sachs BDC; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC – NET INVESTMENT INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $0.47 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BDC MAY CUT ASSET COVERAGE REQUIREMENT TO 150%

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. The company has market cap of $782.96 million. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. It has a 21.64 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in United States.

Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. for 174,978 shares. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. owns 2.90 million shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Global Investment Management Co has 1.07% invested in the company for 257,795 shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 485,300 shares.

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $716.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances comprising refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 584,650 shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Conn's, Inc. (CONN) has declined 38.55% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility

