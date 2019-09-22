Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 20 5.61 N/A 0.93 21.55 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 50 4.72 N/A 3.76 13.59

In table 1 we can see Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 2.8% TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has a 1.01 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s upside potential is 6.28% at a $22 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares and 93.6% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.31% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. 0.2% 2.14% -2.24% -1.23% -5.33% 9.25% TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37%

For the past year Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. has stronger performance than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Summary

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation beats Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.